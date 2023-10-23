Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $23,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $109,888,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,951,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after buying an additional 24,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $112.81. 402,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,382. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

