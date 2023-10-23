PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 189,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 262,989 shares.The stock last traded at $64.57 and had previously closed at $65.15.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZROZ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

