Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 7.1% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. owned about 0.23% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $85.19. 28,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.59. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.