Pine Valley Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:PVMCF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.04

Pine Valley Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:PVMCF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th.
Pine Valley Mining Price Performance
PVMCF stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Pine Valley Mining has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
Pine Valley Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pine Valley Mining
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 2 Mega Caps With Comeback Rallies About To Start
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is Super Micro Computer an Unsung Hero of AI-Driven Growth?
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- DraftKings Plays the Right Cards in Online Gaming Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Valley Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Valley Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.