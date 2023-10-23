Pine Valley Mining Co. (PVMCF) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.04 on October 24th

Pine Valley Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:PVMCF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th.

Pine Valley Mining Trading Down 32.9 %

PVMCF opened at $0.01 on Monday. Pine Valley Mining has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Pine Valley Mining

Pine Valley Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Willow Creek Coal Mine, which produces pulverized coal injection and coking coal, located near Chetwynd, Canada. The company also has interests in Pine Pass, Crassier Creek, Falling Creek, Fisher Creek, and Indin Lake gold property.

