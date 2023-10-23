Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up to $25.96

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.96, but opened at $26.64. Pinterest shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 2,067,838 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.10 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Pinterest Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 136.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $5,011,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,533 shares of company stock worth $13,634,052. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 87.0% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 281,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

