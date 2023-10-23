Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Pinterest Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.37, a P/E/G ratio of 136.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,553,376.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,553,376.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 182,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $5,011,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 499,533 shares of company stock valued at $13,634,052. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in Pinterest by 21.7% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 6.8% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

