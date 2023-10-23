Piper Sandler Lowers Asana (NYSE:ASAN) to Underweight

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $24.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

Get Asana alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASAN

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $18.36 on Monday. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asana will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 507,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $10,160,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $10,160,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,700,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,840,066.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,762,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,792,803 shares in the company, valued at $898,665,450.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,075,551 shares of company stock valued at $76,849,548 and have sold 62,815 shares valued at $1,101,425. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Asana by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter worth about $7,676,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 48,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.