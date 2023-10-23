Polaris (NYSE:PII) Sets New 1-Year Low at $91.58

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.58 and last traded at $92.35, with a volume of 44183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Polaris Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,464 shares of company stock worth $17,773,994. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the second quarter worth about $772,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 71.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 526.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

