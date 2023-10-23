Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POST. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Post by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Post by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Post by 2.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Post by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Post by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.57.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:POST traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.15. 64,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,730. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.96.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

