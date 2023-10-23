Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,201 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 542.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 65.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Postal Realty Trust

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 8,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $116,029.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 49,041 shares of company stock valued at $686,050. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Postal Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:PSTL opened at $13.34 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.07 million, a PE ratio of 102.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 730.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,750 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

