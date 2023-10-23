Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems makes up about 1.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,467,742,000 after buying an additional 135,809,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,106,000 after buying an additional 2,448,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after buying an additional 761,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,542,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,639,000 after buying an additional 740,194 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $18,732,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,317,649 shares in the company, valued at $164,548,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total value of $3,206,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,214,369 shares in the company, valued at $155,767,111.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,317,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,548,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,774 shares of company stock worth $71,489,961 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS opened at $109.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.02 and a fifty-two week high of $134.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.29%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

