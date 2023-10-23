Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $808.47 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $853.97. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $827.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $782.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $900.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $28,691,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.