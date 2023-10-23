Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 4.0% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after buying an additional 279,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,974,000 after buying an additional 180,186 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $94.55 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $200.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.