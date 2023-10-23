Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

In other news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 31,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $889,784.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,891.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $491,946.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,809,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 31,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $889,784.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,891.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,543. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 200.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $22.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 84.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.34 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 2.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

