Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.84.

NYSE:PG opened at $148.05 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $126.48 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.45 and a 200 day moving average of $151.08. The firm has a market cap of $348.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

