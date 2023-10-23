Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Raymond James

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

Prologis stock opened at $102.43 on Monday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Prologis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Prologis by 18.6% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

