PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $4.20

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.09. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 495 shares traded.

PropertyGuru Group Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PropertyGuru Group by 617.0% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth $465,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth $253,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

