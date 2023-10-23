ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,919 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 312.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 84,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $11.04 on Monday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

