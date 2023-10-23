ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,790,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 4,510,978 shares.The stock last traded at $57.30 and had previously closed at $57.79.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

