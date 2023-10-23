ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 46,134 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,368,000 after buying an additional 568,728 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 926.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 178,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 161,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,652,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPXU traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,066,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,869,025. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $19.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

