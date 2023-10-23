Provident Trust Co. Has $66.85 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3,919.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,710 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 1.5% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned 0.08% of Fiserv worth $66,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $2,746,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Fiserv by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 178,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.32. The company has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

