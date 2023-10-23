Provident Trust Co. Sells 2,158 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Provident Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,286,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 4.4% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $193,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 373,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,581. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $55.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Fastenal

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.