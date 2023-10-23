Provident Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Provident Trust Co. cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,193,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 6.3% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned about 0.55% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $276,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.8 %

PNC stock traded up $0.90 on Monday, reaching $112.72. 307,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,465. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.52.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

