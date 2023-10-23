Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Radware from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $698.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.46.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Radware will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Radware by 73.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 63.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Radware during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Radware during the third quarter worth about $175,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

