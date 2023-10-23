Raymond James Cuts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$54.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$53.79.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$43.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The company has a market cap of C$92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.75 and a 52-week high of C$56.37.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.08 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.6512456 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 188.83%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

