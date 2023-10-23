Raymond James Increases DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $57.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DTM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised DT Midstream from a d rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DTM

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.5 %

DTM opened at $55.08 on Thursday. DT Midstream has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 23.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

(Get Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.