Raymond James Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $180.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

NYSE EL opened at $136.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $136.20 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.36.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

