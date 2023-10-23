Raymond James Upgrades Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) to Market Perform

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.1 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $90.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.47. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.30 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.