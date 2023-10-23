Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG):
- 10/23/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $386.00 to $363.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/20/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $368.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2023 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/20/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/19/2023 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $385.00 to $314.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2023 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/11/2023 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/3/2023 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/25/2023 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
ISRG stock traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.20. 828,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.59 and a 200-day moving average of $305.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.64 and a 52-week high of $358.07.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after purchasing an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after acquiring an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
