Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RF. Citigroup increased their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

NYSE RF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,650,645. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 46.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

