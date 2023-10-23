Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Bought by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTOFree Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Rentokil Initial accounts for 1.1% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned about 0.08% of Rentokil Initial worth $15,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rentokil Initial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in Rentokil Initial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

NYSE:RTO traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 147,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,288. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.39. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1774 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

