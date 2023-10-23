Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.57

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.57 and last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 3138039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s revenue was down 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,766.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $1,051,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,386 shares in the company, valued at $12,526,379.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $39,030.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,766.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,048 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,839 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 165.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 298,436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,843,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,537,000 after buying an additional 88,844 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

