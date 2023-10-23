Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RVMD. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $27.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.41. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Revolution Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $486,480.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,023,037.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $39,030.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,766.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $486,480.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,023,037.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,048 shares of company stock worth $5,072,839 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 20.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 4,839,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,824,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $866,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 20.0% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,352,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,928,000 after purchasing an additional 893,452 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 30.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

