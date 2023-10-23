Ridley (RIDYF) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF – Get Free Report) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ridley to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ridley and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ridley 0 0 0 0 N/A Ridley Competitors 457 1903 2482 40 2.43

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 21.18%. Given Ridley’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ridley has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ridley N/A N/A N/A Ridley Competitors -35.44% -254.67% -12.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ridley and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ridley and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ridley N/A N/A 23.33 Ridley Competitors $1.66 billion $43.20 million 284.59

Ridley’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ridley. Ridley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Ridley pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ridley pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies pay a dividend yield of 98.0% and pay out 27.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Ridley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ridley peers beat Ridley on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ridley

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates through two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company provides feeds for horses, chicken and poultry dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas, llamas, kangaroos and wallabies, guinea pigs, rats, and mice; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; aquafeed for salmon, prawns, barramundi, yellowtail kingfish, and trout, as well as mulloway, silver perch, and other native species; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products. It offers its products primarily under the Ridley, Barastoc, Cobber, Rumevite, Primo, Monds Feed, LNT, and PALASTART brands. The company also exports its products. Ridley Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

