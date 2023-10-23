RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Lowered to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RNG. Northland Securities reduced their target price on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.61.

RNG opened at $27.64 on Monday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $539.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 5,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $156,118.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,662,820.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,551,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,238 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in RingCentral by 903.4% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350,105 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in RingCentral by 25.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,602,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,144,000 after purchasing an additional 940,926 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,841,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,931,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,228,000 after buying an additional 216,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

