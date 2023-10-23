Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.55

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.55 and last traded at $36.76, with a volume of 9700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.377 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,430,944 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 31.0% in the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 45,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,560 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

