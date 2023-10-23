Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$76.00 to C$67.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rogers Communications traded as low as C$50.15 and last traded at C$50.39, with a volume of 27790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$50.52.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCI.B. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$66.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
