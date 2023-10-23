Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rover Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $158,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $158,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,807 shares in the company, valued at $550,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $194,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,175,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 128,091 shares of company stock worth $868,771 in the last ninety days. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rover Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rover Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 42.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rover Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $6.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 1.46. Rover Group has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.98 million. Rover Group had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. Analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

