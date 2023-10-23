Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts have commented on RPRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RPRX

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,420,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Trading Down 1.7 %

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $27.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.05%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Free Report

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.