RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.71

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 8621 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $896.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,937 shares during the quarter. RPAR Risk Parity ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 1.72% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $18,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

