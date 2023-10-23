Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $13.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.41.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBRA

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Free Report

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.