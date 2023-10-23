Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Safran Stock Performance

About Safran

Shares of Safran stock opened at $38.33 on Monday. Safran has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

