Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,945,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $117,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sanmina by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $7,033,100.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,267,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 129,762 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $7,033,100.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,267,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $75,389.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,279.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,866 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $49.07 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

