Saybrook Capital NC Sells 250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Saybrook Capital NC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 383,586 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.3% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,264 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,947,000 after acquiring an additional 72,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $206.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,565 shares of company stock worth $12,563,110. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.