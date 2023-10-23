Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,502 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 43,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,751. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

