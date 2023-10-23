Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.05

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.05 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.26.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.