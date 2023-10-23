Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,230,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,827,000 after buying an additional 2,323,583 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,209,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,163,000 after buying an additional 55,438 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,774,000 after buying an additional 616,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $114,821,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ opened at $43.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

