Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $38.76

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.76 and last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 174969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

