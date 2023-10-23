Scotiabank Trims Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Target Price to C$88.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$97.00 to C$95.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$92.25.

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$66.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.73. The firm has a market cap of C$4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.58. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$65.04 and a 12-month high of C$88.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.2667 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -150.23%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

